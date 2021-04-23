>
Texas Pacific Land Corporation Sets Dates for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:TPL +0%


Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) (the “Company” or “TPL”) announced today that the Company will release first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021. A conference call will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Webcast:



A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.texaspacific.com[/url]. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.



To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:



Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time:


Domestic: 1-877-407-4018


International: 1-201-689-8471



Conference Call Playback:



Domestic: 1-844-512-2921


International: 1-412-317-6671


Pass code: 13718997


The playback can be accessed through May 21, 2021.



About Texas Pacific Land Corporation



Texas Pacific Land Corporation is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas. The Company is not an oil and gas producer, but its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of our land, revenue for sales of materials (caliche) used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from our oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on our land. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to a variety of land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities.



Visit TPL at [url="]texaspacific.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005141/en/


