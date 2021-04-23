CHF Solutions Expands Access to Ultrafiltration Therapy for Pediatric Patients in Two Texas Hospitals

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Improving access to life-saving fluid management therapies is a commitment CHF Solutions ( CHFS) stands by. The company today announced Aquadex SmartFlow® is now available at two new pediatric hospitals in Texas. CHF Solutions is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload.



Pediatric patients suffering from fluid overload require gentle treatment approaches, which makes Aquadex® uniquely beneficial for children. The device is designed to remove small amounts of fluid over time and only requires 35 ml of extracorporeal fluid. This is a key differentiator compared to other fluid management devices that can be taxing on the small bodies of children. Aquadex is approved for use in children weighing 20 kg or more.

CHF Solutions’ therapy meets an unmet need in pediatric patients, and the benefit of the clinically proven technology can be demonstrated through its expansion to health centers in Texas.1

“By expanding access to Aquadex SmartFlow, we are another step closer to fulfilling our purpose-driven mission of positively impacting the lives of children suffering from fluid overload,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of CHF Solutions. “Fluid overload can quickly lead to severe complications, and children have limited treatment options. Our innovative technology gives providers a tool they can rely on to remove excess fluid effectively and efficiently.”

Fluid overload is associated with adverse outcomes in multiple disease states including heart failure, kidney failure and COVID-19. By helping to alleviate the burden that fluid overload has on vital organs, fluid removal mitigates poor outcomes and reduces the need for hospitalization, leading to better efficiency, reduced costs and improved outcomes.2

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. ( CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland. The Company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow® system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of the Aquadex SmartFlow system to treat pediatric patients. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Menon S, et al. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2019 Oct 7;14(10):1432-1440.

2 Watson, Ret al (2020). Journal of Cardiac Failure, 26(10).