DLH Wins Follow-On Contract for CMOP Medical Logistics for the Department of Veterans Affairs

ATLANTA, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. ( DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare research, services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it has been awarded a follow-on contract to provide medical logistics to the Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (“CMOP”). The contract includes a base period of one year, with four one-year options, for a total value of $202 million. This award completes the procurement process under which the VA initially evaluated proposals from various tiers of small businesses for potentially awarding a set-aside contract. Ultimately, the VA removed all other set-aside tiers from consideration and evaluated proposals from the large business tier in making its award to DLH.



“Our 20-year relationship with the VA is a tremendous source of pride for our company,” said Kevin Wilson, President of DLH’s Health & Logistics Services operating unit. “The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the indispensable value of mail order as an additional care tool, and DLH is thrilled to continue in the development of innovative health solutions.”

The contract leverages DLH’s medical logistics expertise with highly automated processing facilities and innovative delivery systems, using advanced analytics and statistical algorithms, to assist in the seamless delivery of pharmaceuticals to veterans. The CMOP program functions as a virtual extension of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center pharmacies. The program processed over 120 million prescriptions last year from seven geographical locations nationwide supporting our nation’s veterans.

“DLH is honored to continue our support of the VA’s CMOP program in its mission to ensure millions of veterans receive their vital prescription medications on time,” said Zach Parker, President & CEO of DLH. “Our medical logistics experts utilize innovative technology and advanced processes to improve productivity and lower costs for our customer – maximizing the resources available for veterans.”

About DLH

DLH delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,200 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), including the measures to reduce its spread, and its impact on the economy and demand for our services, are uncertain, cannot be predicted, and may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties; the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of our recent or any future acquisition; the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations resulting from the acquisition; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; compliance with new bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the ability to successfully integrate the operations of our recent acquisition and any future acquisitions; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Contact: Chris Witty

Phone: 646-438-9385

Email: [email protected]