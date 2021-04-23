>
First High-School Education Group Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:FHS +0%

PR Newswire

BEIJING, April 23, 2021

BEIJING, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("First High-School Education Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: FHS), the largest operator of private high schools in Western China and the third largest operator in China[1], today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2021. The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.diyi.top/ and on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

[1] In terms of student enrollment as of December 31, 2019, according to an industry report commissioned by First High-School Education Group and prepared by China Insights Industry Consultancy Limited.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group is the largest operator of private high schools in Western China and the third largest operator in China1. First High-School Education Group has a network of 19 schools, offering 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters, as of December 31, 2020. All of schools of the Company are strategically located in Western China. The Company aspires to become a leader and innovator of private high school education in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.diyi.top/.

For Investor and Media Inquiries Please Contact:
In China:
First High-School Education Group
Lillian Liu
Tel: +86-13062818313
E-mail: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Susie Wang
Phone: +86 138-1081-7475
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Phone: +1 973-619-3227
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-high-school-education-group-filed-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2020-301275773.html

SOURCE First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd


