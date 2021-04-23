>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 7

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:AXL +0%

PR Newswire

DETROIT, April 23, 2021

DETROIT, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 7. A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.

AAM logo (PRNewsfoto/American Axle & Manufacturing)

To participate by phone, please dial:

(877) 883-0383 from the United States
(412) 902-6506 from outside the United States

Callers should reference access code 2878464.

To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the call, visit investor.aam.com. A replay will be available one hour after the call is complete until May 14. To listen to the replay please dial:

(877) 344-7529 from the United States
(412) 317-0088 from outside the United States

When prompted, callers should enter replay access code 10152565. The audio replay will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.

About AAM:
AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

For more information:

Investor Contact
David H. Lim
Head of Investor Relations
(313) 758-2006
[email protected]

Media Contact

Christopher M. Son
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
(313) 758-4814
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aam-to-webcast-and-teleconference-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-7-301275535.html

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)