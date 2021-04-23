Palmer Knight Co Buys Vontier Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Fortive Corp

Investment company Palmer Knight Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vontier Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Fortive Corp, Microsoft Corp, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palmer Knight Co. As of 2021Q1, Palmer Knight Co owns 28 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 70,910 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.92% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 64,619 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.56% Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) - 43,736 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44% Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 190,296 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.46% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 25,927 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.82%

Palmer Knight Co initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 99,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palmer Knight Co initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palmer Knight Co added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 46.82%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $321.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 25,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palmer Knight Co added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 56.38%. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $73.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 90,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palmer Knight Co added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 42.69%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $257.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 32,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palmer Knight Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $507.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 14,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palmer Knight Co added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 58,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palmer Knight Co added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 190,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.