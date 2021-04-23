Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Adobe Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Adobe Inc, Twilio Inc, Splunk Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, VMware Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co. As of 2021Q1, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owns 202 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 17,511,703 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 910,000 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 75,000 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 314,595 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.43% Equity Residential (EQR) - 850,000 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $378.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 55,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $373.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $134.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Bandwidth Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.95 and $188.83, with an estimated average price of $155.38. The stock is now traded at around $133.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47. The stock is now traded at around $390.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $507.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $594.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $126.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 170,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $795.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 54.43%. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $257.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.35%. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co still held 314,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.58%. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co still held 452,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 26.67%. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co still held 478,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced to a holding in CGI Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $74.63 and $83.33, with an estimated average price of $79.17. The stock is now traded at around $85.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co still held 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced to a holding in Aramark by 60%. The sale prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co still held 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2347.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.