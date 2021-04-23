Coconut Grove Bank Buys Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Sells Dollar General Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Coconut Grove Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells Dollar General Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Equinix Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coconut Grove Bank. As of 2021Q1, Coconut Grove Bank owns 212 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, SCHH, CAT, TFC, NXPI, STWD, STX, RS, BP, LEG, DD, TROW, EBAY, GLW, AES, SUSA, NYCB, BKCC, LYG, SAN,

TSLA, SCHH, CAT, TFC, NXPI, STWD, STX, RS, BP, LEG, DD, TROW, EBAY, GLW, AES, SUSA, NYCB, BKCC, LYG, SAN, Added Positions: IVV, VOO, IJH, NFLX, SUB, NEE, AMZN, AAPL, VNQ, VCSH, MUB, COST, IEFA, AGG, CRM, GOOG, VTV, BRK.B, CCI, AMAT, XOM, ACN, BND, XLE, VO, NOW, MA, SBUX, GIS, GILD, ILMN, MU, ABT, APD, AEP, VDE, IJT, ENB, IT, ZTS, WMT, MDT, ISRG, MMM, LRCX, VOE, MO, NUE, VEA, KMB, ADSK, BTI, CE, KO, SO, TSM, UL, VOD, HDB, HBAN,

IVV, VOO, IJH, NFLX, SUB, NEE, AMZN, AAPL, VNQ, VCSH, MUB, COST, IEFA, AGG, CRM, GOOG, VTV, BRK.B, CCI, AMAT, XOM, ACN, BND, XLE, VO, NOW, MA, SBUX, GIS, GILD, ILMN, MU, ABT, APD, AEP, VDE, IJT, ENB, IT, ZTS, WMT, MDT, ISRG, MMM, LRCX, VOE, MO, NUE, VEA, KMB, ADSK, BTI, CE, KO, SO, TSM, UL, VOD, HDB, HBAN, Reduced Positions: DG, LMBS, VWO, BAC, UPS, T, MDY, ETN, BMY, ALGN, PYPL, MSCI, ADP, BCE, IGIB, RF, QCOM, PFE, PEP, PNC, NVDA, LMT, HD, MDLZ, GSK, DUK, D, DHR, CMCSA, BK, CTXS, ASML, AMD, A, CME, SYF, CSCO, AMT, TJX, SNY, SAP, DE, SPGI, LOW,

DG, LMBS, VWO, BAC, UPS, T, MDY, ETN, BMY, ALGN, PYPL, MSCI, ADP, BCE, IGIB, RF, QCOM, PFE, PEP, PNC, NVDA, LMT, HD, MDLZ, GSK, DUK, D, DHR, CMCSA, BK, CTXS, ASML, AMD, A, CME, SYF, CSCO, AMT, TJX, SNY, SAP, DE, SPGI, LOW, Sold Out: REGN, EQIX, TEAM, MELI,

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 309,763 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 126,060 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,274 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 190,381 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,719 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $719.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $228.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $196.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $116.08 and $155.62, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $155.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 107.66%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $508.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $371.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $131.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $269.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.

Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99.

Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.