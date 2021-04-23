Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Investment company Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chicago Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 217,786 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 230,425 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 40,024 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 52,483 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 30,419 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 204,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 112,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 19,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $116.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 27,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $137.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 15,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.84 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.1.

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.