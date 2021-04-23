Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Dividend and Income Fund, Sells Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc, Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit, Herzfeld Caribbean Basin

Blue Bell, PA, based Investment company Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Dividend and Income Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc, Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit, Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc owns 115 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RSP, DNIF, QQQ, VOO, AOD, SGOL, GLD, FUND, IJS, SPYG, SIVR, HACK, RYT, CEF, GYRO, SMB, SH, PEO, HYMB, EWJ, ETV,

RSP, DNIF, QQQ, VOO, AOD, SGOL, GLD, FUND, IJS, SPYG, SIVR, HACK, RYT, CEF, GYRO, SMB, SH, PEO, HYMB, EWJ, ETV, Added Positions: VTI, SPY, RVT, SCHX, SCHA, SCHB, RMT, ADX, BIF, VTWO, CII, SPEPB.PFD, IWM, GPM, DIA, SCHF, GGZ, FIVG, SCHM, SCHG, SCHE, SCHC, VV, OEF, IWS, CET, MJ, LIT, EEM, SCHK, DGRW, CLOU, SKYY, SLV, ARKK, IRL, JEQ,

VTI, SPY, RVT, SCHX, SCHA, SCHB, RMT, ADX, BIF, VTWO, CII, SPEPB.PFD, IWM, GPM, DIA, SCHF, GGZ, FIVG, SCHM, SCHG, SCHE, SCHC, VV, OEF, IWS, CET, MJ, LIT, EEM, SCHK, DGRW, CLOU, SKYY, SLV, ARKK, IRL, JEQ, Reduced Positions: USA, ASG, SPE, IGD, IVW, BOE, IVV, SWZ, GRX, BDJ, SCHV, SCHD, IWF, VB, BXMX, HON, EMF, IIF, VIG, XLI, XLK, TDIV, MDY, FEU, DWX, GGO, EQS,

USA, ASG, SPE, IGD, IVW, BOE, IVV, SWZ, GRX, BDJ, SCHV, SCHD, IWF, VB, BXMX, HON, EMF, IIF, VIG, XLI, XLK, TDIV, MDY, FEU, DWX, GGO, EQS, Sold Out: CUBA, QQQE, RQI, LGI, BME, GLO, EXG, ETW, PCF,

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 251,100 shares, 31.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61% General American Investors Company Inc (GAM) - 672,941 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 242,011 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 1,214,689 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Tri-Continental Corp (TY) - 488,019 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 50,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dividend and Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $12.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 459,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $335.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 8,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $378.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 87,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $9.53, with an estimated average price of $9.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 151,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 262.50%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 44,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $12.58, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 343.18%. The purchase prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $89.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc by 30.83%. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 48,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 59.75%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 52,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $5.17 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $5.75.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares. The sale prices were between $72.47 and $80.8, with an estimated average price of $76.75.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $12.91.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lazard Global Total Return & Inc Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.56.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust. The sale prices were between $44.61 and $50.31, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.