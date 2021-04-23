Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Wayfair Inc, XL Fleet Corp, Oak Street Health Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Biogen Inc, Paycom Software Inc

Investment company Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wayfair Inc, XL Fleet Corp, Oak Street Health Inc, Morgan Stanley, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Biogen Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC owns 289 stocks with a total value of $672 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XL, OSH, VRTX, SUMO, QCLN, IHI, MCHI, XLE, DE, MAR, PLTR, AVB, BBL, VXF, PSX, WSO, TSM, LNC, EPD, DLR, CHD, LYG,

XL, OSH, VRTX, SUMO, QCLN, IHI, MCHI, XLE, DE, MAR, PLTR, AVB, BBL, VXF, PSX, WSO, TSM, LNC, EPD, DLR, CHD, LYG, Added Positions: W, IVV, MS, USMV, MO, BND, MUB, AMZN, MSFT, BOTZ, BRK.B, FINX, IJH, VCSH, ABT, BAC, AAPL, PYPL, LIT, ABB, AMT, AMGN, BA, CMI, DIS, BIV, CIBR, VTI, CNI, CAT, GOOGL, NFLX, SCCO, SYK, TJX, TMO, FNV, FB, TDOC, ARKK, TIP, VOO, VT, ADP, BLK, CVS, CSCO, CL, CMCSA, GLW, COST, LHX, IBM, SJM, JNJ, KSU, MDLZ, PFE, RIO, SBUX, UNH, WMT, WBA, PM, ZTS, SLQT, AMLP, BSV, HYMB, PSK, SUB, VYM, ACN, ABC, DOV, DD, ECL, FDS, GS, ITW, INO, MTB, MU, NVDA, NKE, PBCT, BKNG, STT, TXN, UL, WM, ET, MA, DFS, AWK, KMI, GOOG, BABA, KHC, SQ, TWLO, TTD, YUMC, ROKU, SE, DOW, HDV, IDV, NEAR, RSP, SDY, VBR, VEU, XLF,

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 132,230 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% Wayfair Inc (W) - 162,730 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.59% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 143,489 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 277,162 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 156,059 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in XL Fleet Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.82 and $22.09, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,508,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 86,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $215.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 559,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $358.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $66.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 36.59%. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $307.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 162,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 356.14%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 39.10%. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $34.22. The stock is now traded at around $34.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 48,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 178.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $47.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $269.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The sale prices were between $116.85 and $203.51, with an estimated average price of $156.52.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.