Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Salesforce.com Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, Sells Vulcan Materials Co, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Investment company Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, sells Vulcan Materials Co, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Cerner Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $537 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, CSGP, PXF, SCHV, VRTX, SON, TSLA, ABT, PRU,

CRM, CSGP, PXF, SCHV, VRTX, SON, TSLA, ABT, PRU, Added Positions: SPY, ADBE, ORLY, WMT, FB, AMT, MAS, MA, AMZN, GRMN, SCHO, MSFT, SSNC, EA, LOW, BKNG, BSX, NDAQ, GOOGL, CTXS, TLT, STE, CI, NTES, AEP, O, CMCSA, KMB, GSK, AMGN, BLK, KDP, BJ, MUB, JNJ, GPC, XPO, LPLA, PFE, NVS, VGIT, SQ, D, PYPL, IPG, CSCO, PEP, PG, MDLZ, GIS, BSV, VZ, SO, OSK, PPL, EFAV, SCHC, ENB, PM, UPS, AVGO, SCHM, TEL, VNQ, TFC, HD, AVXL, EMR, DOCU, JPM, QQQ, KO, AGNC, VEA, VTEB, VWOB, NVDA, SCHH, ET,

SPY, ADBE, ORLY, WMT, FB, AMT, MAS, MA, AMZN, GRMN, SCHO, MSFT, SSNC, EA, LOW, BKNG, BSX, NDAQ, GOOGL, CTXS, TLT, STE, CI, NTES, AEP, O, CMCSA, KMB, GSK, AMGN, BLK, KDP, BJ, MUB, JNJ, GPC, XPO, LPLA, PFE, NVS, VGIT, SQ, D, PYPL, IPG, CSCO, PEP, PG, MDLZ, GIS, BSV, VZ, SO, OSK, PPL, EFAV, SCHC, ENB, PM, UPS, AVGO, SCHM, TEL, VNQ, TFC, HD, AVXL, EMR, DOCU, JPM, QQQ, KO, AGNC, VEA, VTEB, VWOB, NVDA, SCHH, ET, Reduced Positions: SCHG, IJR, SCHX, SCHB, VLO, VO, MELI, SHOP, LRCX, AAPL, FNDA, SLYG, NXPI, EFA, MDYG, IQLT, MET, XOM, VOE, VUG, SOXX, SCHA, NEAR, FNDF, IVV, FNDX, DUK, BAC, AAME, FNDE, SCHE, V, DIS, WPM, SUB, BRK.B,

SCHG, IJR, SCHX, SCHB, VLO, VO, MELI, SHOP, LRCX, AAPL, FNDA, SLYG, NXPI, EFA, MDYG, IQLT, MET, XOM, VOE, VUG, SOXX, SCHA, NEAR, FNDF, IVV, FNDX, DUK, BAC, AAME, FNDE, SCHE, V, DIS, WPM, SUB, BRK.B, Sold Out: VMC, VIGI, EEMV, CERN, ABC, BABA, PCI,

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 550,754 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 106,965 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 94,541 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 112,345 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.75% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 18,894 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $231.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 29,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $913.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 5,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.24 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 76,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 49,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $215.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 14,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 832.04%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $412.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 9,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $507.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 184.88%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 24,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $529.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $296.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 38,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $383.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 29,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.