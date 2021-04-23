Strid Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells Nucor Corp

Investment company Strid Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Shopify Inc, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF, The Walt Disney Co, sells Nucor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strid Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Strid Group, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GOOG, SHOP, AOA,

GOOG, SHOP, AOA, Added Positions: SCHB, VEU, VCSH, QVAL, VWO, ACGL, AAPL, DIS, QQQ, MSFT,

SCHB, VEU, VCSH, QVAL, VWO, ACGL, AAPL, DIS, QQQ, MSFT, Reduced Positions: FV, NUE, DWAS, FTC, FTSM, BRK.B, ACWI,

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,098,116 shares, 34.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,122,801 shares, 22.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 840,719 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93% Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 1,090,766 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 527,888 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%

Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1096.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2267.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.75 and $67.27, with an estimated average price of $65.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strid Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.12%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strid Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 34.13%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $182.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.