Access Financial Services, Inc. Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Investment company Access Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Honeywell International Inc, EOG Resources Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, WEC Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Access Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Access Financial Services, Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHD, DVY, NEE, HON, EOG, VZ, KBWB, XOP, BKR, EOT, V, CVX, BAH, LDOS, HD, DMF, HZNP, CAT, NIM, IWM,
- Added Positions: LDUR, LMT, CTXS, APD, FIVG, KO, SCHX, VIG, JPM, MDT, PPT, PAYX, PG, BND, VTI, MMU, QCOM, ABT, SLV, SYY, MUA, PFE, GLD, TGT, VLO, SCHZ, SCHA, MINT, IXUS, VMM, CONE, COR, BBN, EIM, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, MTUM, XLV, INTC, VCSH, XLU, NTAP, TSLA, IVV, TDIV, SCHF, LOW, JNJ, NXP, AAPL, EFA, ABBV, UPS, IEFA, NEAR, MSFT, VYM, XEL, SO, FAST, XLK, AMGN, CSCO,
- Sold Out: AMZN, USMV, WEC, BDX, MRK, APG, BAX, AMT, NVS, VUG, ISRG, IHI, KTF,
For the details of ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/access+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 259,024 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 237,616 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 200,595 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 208,036 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.86%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 40,725 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 68,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $116.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 27,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 29,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $229.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 9,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 26,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 32,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 109.03%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11. The stock is now traded at around $140.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 49.48%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)
Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 56.62%. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 47,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 85.63%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $152.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.Sold Out: APi Group Corp (APG)
Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in APi Group Corp. The sale prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84.
