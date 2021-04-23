Apex Investment Services, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

Hebron, CT, based Investment company Apex Investment Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apex Investment Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Apex Investment Services, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DIS,
- Added Positions: VGIT, SCHP, QLTA, VCIT, AAPL, TLT, MBB, AMZN, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, SCHA, ITOT, VB, VEA, IVV, JNJ, IJR, IJH, EFA, SCHE, VXUS, IEMG, SCHC, SCZ, VSS, CVX, VWO, EEM, BND,
- Sold Out: EMB, JNK, PFF,
For the details of Apex Investment Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apex+investment+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Apex Investment Services, Inc.
- Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 504,938 shares, 19.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 180,544 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 493,065 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.71%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 323,698 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 782,795 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
Apex Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $182.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Apex Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 101.43%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Apex Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.27%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3309.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 562 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of Apex Investment Services, Inc.. Also check out:
