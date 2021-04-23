>
Apex Investment Services, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

April 23, 2021 | About: AAPL +0% AMZN +0% DIS +0% JNK +0% EMB +0% PFF +0%

Hebron, CT, based Investment company Apex Investment Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apex Investment Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Apex Investment Services, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apex Investment Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apex+investment+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Apex Investment Services, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 504,938 shares, 19.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 180,544 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 493,065 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.71%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 323,698 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  5. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 782,795 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $182.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 101.43%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.27%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3309.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Apex Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.



