Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells CyberArk Software, Fastenal Co, Intel Corp

Investment company Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, CVS Health Corp, JM Smucker Co, Franco-Nevada Corp, sells CyberArk Software, Fastenal Co, Intel Corp, Dover Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IFF, SJM, NFG, LLY,

IFF, SJM, NFG, LLY, Added Positions: APD, CVS, MRK, DMRC, FNV, CSCO, TAP, STZ, MTB, BA, VZ, BDX, IBM, JNJ, DLR, MET, PEP, WFC, XOM, MA, NEM, AMGN,

APD, CVS, MRK, DMRC, FNV, CSCO, TAP, STZ, MTB, BA, VZ, BDX, IBM, JNJ, DLR, MET, PEP, WFC, XOM, MA, NEM, AMGN, Reduced Positions: FAST, PFE, CDXS, STT, CLX, ABT, DIS, MDT, DHR, EMR, OVV, WWD, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, TXN, UNP, PAYX, CMCSA, KO, V, APA, TRV, MCD, HD, NXPI, SYK, CHTR, XLK,

FAST, PFE, CDXS, STT, CLX, ABT, DIS, MDT, DHR, EMR, OVV, WWD, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, TXN, UNP, PAYX, CMCSA, KO, V, APA, TRV, MCD, HD, NXPI, SYK, CHTR, XLK, Sold Out: CYBR, INTC, DOV, T, CTG,

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 114,312 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Digimarc Corp (DMRC) - 235,642 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,649 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,759 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 82,755 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $132.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $40.26 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $187.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 294.38%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 26.66%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $141.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $52.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $238.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 36.01%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $234.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $127.26 and $167.52, with an estimated average price of $151.66.

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in Computer Task Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.34 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $7.68.