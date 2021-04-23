Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells CyberArk Software, Fastenal Co, Intel Corp

Investment company Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, CVS Health Corp, JM Smucker Co, Franco-Nevada Corp, sells CyberArk Software, Fastenal Co, Intel Corp, Dover Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IFF, SJM, NFG, LLY,
- Added Positions: APD, CVS, MRK, DMRC, FNV, CSCO, TAP, STZ, MTB, BA, VZ, BDX, IBM, JNJ, DLR, MET, PEP, WFC, XOM, MA, NEM, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: FAST, PFE, CDXS, STT, CLX, ABT, DIS, MDT, DHR, EMR, OVV, WWD, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, TXN, UNP, PAYX, CMCSA, KO, V, APA, TRV, MCD, HD, NXPI, SYK, CHTR, XLK,
- Sold Out: CYBR, INTC, DOV, T, CTG,
For the details of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pratt+collard+advisory+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 114,312 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Digimarc Corp (DMRC) - 235,642 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,649 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,759 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 82,755 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $132.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $40.26 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $187.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 294.38%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 26.66%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $141.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $52.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $238.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 36.01%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $234.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $127.26 and $167.52, with an estimated average price of $151.66.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.Sold Out: Computer Task Group Inc (CTG)
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in Computer Task Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.34 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $7.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC keeps buying