Evanson Asset Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Square Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Carmel, CA, based Investment company Evanson Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, W.P. Carey Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Square Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evanson Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Evanson Asset Management, LLC owns 265 stocks with a total value of $674 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 6,848,286 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93% Facebook Inc (FB) - 269,549 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 436,761 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.18% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 185,705 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,271 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.28%

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $548.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $228.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $19.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 49.18%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 436,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2267.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 12,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 44.14%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2252.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 10,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.15%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 42,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 863.90%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $73.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 39,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 63.20%. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $63, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen CA Municipal Value Fund 2. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $15.45.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.