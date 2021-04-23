>
Articles 

Nwam Llc Buys Pinterest Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Walmart Inc, Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

April 23, 2021 | About: IVW +0% IJR +0% ESGU +0% DIS +0% IVE +0% GOVT +0.11% PINS +0% IUSB +0% EFV -0.69% KBH +0% USFR +0% D +0%

Investment company Nwam Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pinterest Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Walmart Inc, Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Logitech International SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nwam Llc. As of 2021Q1, Nwam Llc owns 458 stocks with a total value of $981 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NWAM LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nwam+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NWAM LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 265,442 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 483,632 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 76,780 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 85,305 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 158,090 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $71.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 83,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 114,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 109,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KB Home (KBH)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 88,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 137,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 146,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 723.03%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 103,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.32%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 96,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 56.55%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 141,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 236.56%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $182.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 31,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 682.22%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $144.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 31,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 46.60%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 395,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42.

Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (JKK)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92.



