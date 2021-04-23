Nwam Llc Buys Pinterest Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Walmart Inc, Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Investment company Nwam Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pinterest Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Walmart Inc, Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Logitech International SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nwam Llc. As of 2021Q1, Nwam Llc owns 458 stocks with a total value of $981 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PINS, IUSB, EFV, KBH, USFR, DVN, ADM, JPST, GT, SUB, SPLG, AIG, KRE, IBUY, MTUM, AGRO, IWR, SILJ, SIL, TFI, WAB, UBER, LRCX, XLE, IWS, IVOL, STZ, FREL, AES, RNA, BLOK, SYY, GSLC, FUTY, MGC, EMQQ, MAR, CQQQ, EFAV, IXN, DAL, ABNB, LIT, GNOG, SPDW, PLTR, GLTR, SNOW, IGLB, LMBS, IFF, IPG, SPSB, STIP, SCHZ, TOT, DUK, SUSC, ESGD, DSI, XLI, GD, GIS, SCHW, BDX, VNM, AMT, SFL, SHM, MRVL, IYJ, NTRS, CTVA, SCCO, WFC, EWC, ARKG, NSL, HAACU, OACB, NAKD,

IVW, IJR, ESGU, DIS, IVE, GOVT, AA, BSV, VYM, HPQ, JNJ, ALK, CRM, IVV, IWP, BNDX, HON, IWD, VWO, GLW, AMLP, AAPL, NVDA, BIV, BRK.B, EFG, SHY, IEMG, VCSH, ECL, AGG, IEUR, JPM, IYE, VLUE, LH, NFLX, ZBH, SE, IEF, IXUS, GLD, MBB, SCHA, VNQ, IGSB, FTEC, MUB, NKE, TMO, IJS, SDY, USIG, CVX, COST, XOM, BRK.A, IBB, IEFA, IWF, IWN, SCZ, GOOGL, ITW, GWW, WHR, TSLA, IJH, RYT, VBR, CMI, IBM, ORCL, GM, ABBV, NARI, BLV, EEM, EZU, HYG, ITOT, IYW, SCHM, SCHV, SLV, TLT, VGT, VTV, MMM, MO, BAC, BTI, C, F, GE, GILD, INTC, LOW, MDT, PEP, NTR, PG, PM, FB, FPL, NET, CMF, EMB, EWU, FDIS, FHLC, FLOT, IWO, SCHD, SCHF, SCHP, SMH, VO, VTI, AMD, CAT, LUMN, CIEN, KO, COP, DHR, D, INO, MCD, MU, NOC, PGR, O, WM, PCN, PTY, TMUS, BX, KMI, NOW, GCI, SQ, APPN, DOCU, DOW, DGS, DIA, IGV, JKI, PHB, PTH, SCHC, SCHG, SCHH, SPIP, VBK, VOE, VSS, VWOB, Reduced Positions: WMT, FLC, BTZ, LQD, T, TGT, SHYG, UPS, HD, FFC, FDX, EBAY, SHOP, VOO, ERC, USMV, APD, AMZN, ARKK, IWM, TIP, QCOM, MELI, ISRG, PFE, GNRC, GOOG, VTIP, CNX, URI, NEA, VGIT, NSC, HPS, MHLD, OMP, ETRN, DVY, PBW, SLYV, VEU, CLX, HMLP, IAU, ISTB, PGF, VIG, DE, WGO, ET, NAD, MOS, NTRA, BKLN, SPY, VXUS, BA, VIAC, HFWA, PPG, JQC, V, JRI, ENBL, GDX, QDF, QQQ, RSP, VB, VEA, SBS, EMR, TT, KEY, VZ, MMT, NZF, FTF, EMD, XYL, HASI, NRZ, PYPL, MDB, MINT, TAN, VGK, VV, AMGN, NLY, AMAT, BP, BMY, CMCSA, ETN, LLY, NEE, FCX, GGB, HIG, MFA, NEM, RIO, RDS.A, TEVA, USB, WY, NRK, FEN, AMTX, BEST, BYND, DXJ, HEDJ, IJJ, IJT, IWC, MDY, MGK, QLD, QUAL, SCHX, VCIT, VGLT, VOT, VPL, ABT, IVZ, ADI, ADP, BNS, CVS, FIS, CSCO, DD, EXPD, IP, MRK, PH, PAYX, LIN, SO, GASS, TSM, TXN, RIG, UNP, AWF, TSI, VGM, BHK, MA, STNG, TWTR, CRWD, AAXJ, EMLC, IXJ, OEF, SGOL, XLP,

For the details of NWAM LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nwam+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 265,442 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 483,632 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 76,780 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 85,305 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 158,090 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $71.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 83,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 114,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 109,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 88,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 137,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 146,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 723.03%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 103,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.32%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 96,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 56.55%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 141,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 236.56%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $182.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 31,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 682.22%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $144.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 31,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 46.60%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 395,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92.