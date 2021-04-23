BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, First Financial Corp, Equity Bancshares Inc, Sells Apple Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Microsoft Corp

Springfield, MO, based Investment company BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, First Financial Corp, Equity Bancshares Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Whirlpool Corp, sells Apple Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 259 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 3,265,043 shares, 33.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,252,679 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 1,418,070 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 311,509 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.43% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 169,562 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $181.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Equity Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $46.41, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $66.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $233.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 129,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 56.67%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $140.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.