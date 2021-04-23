BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, First Financial Corp, Equity Bancshares Inc, Sells Apple Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Microsoft Corp

Springfield, MO, based Investment company BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, First Financial Corp, Equity Bancshares Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Whirlpool Corp, sells Apple Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 259 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: THFF, EQBK, VXF, WHR, VNQ, VYMI,
- Added Positions: VTI, IJH, IJR, SCZ, VEU, MGC, VO, VTEB, MINT, VB, IWP, IBM, TSN, IEMG, PEG, MCK, VYM, INTC, HST, XLK, VOO, XLU, ALL, XLE, XLF, VEA, SPYG, QQQ, IWR, EEM, UNM, HPQ, DTE,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IVW, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, LLY, IVV, VUG, FB, IVE, JPM, GOVT, V, SCHB, MDT, UNH, PYPL, SDY, VWO, ADBE, KO, HD, JNJ, WMT, TSLA, ABT, BAC, CMCSA, NEE, SNA, TMO, MA, ABBV, KE, PRF, ACN, AMGN, BRK.B, BMY, GE, LOW, MCD, MRK, MCHP, NVDA, NFLX, NSC, PEP, PG, DIS, GOOG, PLD, AXP, BAX, FISV, KMB, MDLZ, LMT, NKE, SBUX, VZ, JTD, AGG, VIG, CB, BLK, BA, CSX, CAT, CVX, CL, COST, DHR, HON, ITW, JKHY, ORCL, QCOM, TJX, TXN, UNP, UPS, VLO, GLDM, IEFA, SPY, USMV, MMM, AFL, ALXN, MO, APH, ADP, TFC, BP, BIIB, CVS, COF, CSCO, COP, CMI, DE, D, DUK, ETN, ECL, EMR, XOM, GD, GILD, GS, LKQ, LH, ORLY, PNC, PFE, SYK, SYY, TROW, TGT, USB, RTX, ANTM, YUM, PM, LYB, APTV, ZTS, SQ, EFA, EFAV, IWF, IWV, TIP, XLC, XLY, ALK, AMP, ABC, BIDU, OZK, CBSH, STZ, GLW, DRI, DXCM, EGP, F, GIS, LHX, HRL, HBAN, KLAC, KSS, NOV, PAYX, PRU, PWR, DGX, RF, ROP, RDS.A, SRE, TRV, SWK, TSCO, UGI, UMBF, WBA, GM, KMI, PSX, ETSY, YUMC, DOW, CARR, CWI, IDU, IJJ, IJK, ITM, IWM, KRE, VIGI, VTV, XLV,
- Sold Out: ICE, ZBRA, MS, ADI, LRCX, SPGI, ATVI, TMUS, PH, AVGO, STE, KDP, CCI, DHI, DLTR, DOV, WM, ES, FDX, LDOS, FIS, CDNS, FBHS, SWKS, PSA, BBY, CRM, AKAM, BK, QRVO, AZO, CDW, AON, AMT, AWI, LIN, VMC, SLB, PKG, BKNG, PXD, INTU, BND, AMAT, AVY, BDX, BWA, CHTR, DG, DD, DFS, HTD, NEA, ISRG, MU, VIA, WDC, WMB, NOW, NMZ, WEC, XLNX, VTR, TIF, MUB, EL, AMD, APD, ARE, AIG, BC, VIAC, SCHW, C, CLX, ED, EA, ETR, EQIX, STT, FITB, GSK, GPN, HAS, HUM, MMC, MCO, MSI, OMC, SHW, SPG, MRO,
For the details of BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bkd+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 3,265,043 shares, 33.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,252,679 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 1,418,070 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 311,509 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.43%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 169,562 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $181.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Equity Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Financial Corp (THFF)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $46.41, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $66.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $233.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 954 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 129,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 56.67%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $140.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying