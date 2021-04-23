Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Buys Varian Medical Systems Inc, Cardtronics PLC, Protective Insurance Corp, Sells Brookfield Property REIT Inc, National General Holdings Corp

Investment company Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Varian Medical Systems Inc, Cardtronics PLC, Protective Insurance Corp, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Glu Mobile Inc, sells Brookfield Property REIT Inc, National General Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,856,529 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 1,424,797 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 448,618 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,740,567 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 410,048 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in Cardtronics PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.33 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in Protective Insurance Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.78 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $17.74.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.