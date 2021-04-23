Bruderman Asset Management, LLC Buys Unilever PLC, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, ASML Holding NV, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Heico Corp, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Bruderman Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, ASML Holding NV, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Heico Corp, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bruderman Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bruderman Asset Management, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UL, ASML, LH, UNH, ROK, ALC, MSOS, JJSF, LZB, MSI, WM, TEL, FLEX,

UL, ASML, LH, UNH, ROK, ALC, MSOS, JJSF, LZB, MSI, WM, TEL, FLEX, Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, ADBE, V, HD, NEE, COST, XLV, VZ, DUK, A, PG, GOOGL, GPN, JNJ, AVGO, AAPL, GRMN, MMM, BMY, ABBV, FE, VFC, ZTS, TXN, GOOG, QYLD, D, PEP, MRK, ICE, GILD, SPGI, TSLX, MMC, EQIX, MCD, ISRG, TU, FB, MNST, ETN, WEC, LULU, BABA, SJNK, AMGN, IBM, TIP, ORCL, MMS, IAA, FRPT, BRO, FDS, SPSC, BRC, WDFC, TTC, LSTR,

MSFT, AMZN, ADBE, V, HD, NEE, COST, XLV, VZ, DUK, A, PG, GOOGL, GPN, JNJ, AVGO, AAPL, GRMN, MMM, BMY, ABBV, FE, VFC, ZTS, TXN, GOOG, QYLD, D, PEP, MRK, ICE, GILD, SPGI, TSLX, MMC, EQIX, MCD, ISRG, TU, FB, MNST, ETN, WEC, LULU, BABA, SJNK, AMGN, IBM, TIP, ORCL, MMS, IAA, FRPT, BRO, FDS, SPSC, BRC, WDFC, TTC, LSTR, Reduced Positions: SPTS, BSCM, BSCL, SPYG, RSP, LQD, XLY, EFA, IWM, HYMB, XLK, TLT, SDY, QUAL, MTUM, ARCC, EMB, BND, CSPR, PCI, STWD, WST, PYPL, XLP, NKE,

SPTS, BSCM, BSCL, SPYG, RSP, LQD, XLY, EFA, IWM, HYMB, XLK, TLT, SDY, QUAL, MTUM, ARCC, EMB, BND, CSPR, PCI, STWD, WST, PYPL, XLP, NKE, Sold Out: HEI, CRM,

For the details of Bruderman Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bruderman+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 213,813 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 142,088 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 230,966 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 86,250 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 24,243 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 50,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $396.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $647.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $265.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $21.24 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $296.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $116.13 and $138.78, with an estimated average price of $128.49.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.