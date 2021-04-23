Conning Inc. Buys Bank of America Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells The Hershey Co, Merck Inc, AT&T Inc

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Conning Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Broadcom Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells The Hershey Co, Merck Inc, AT&T Inc, Target Corp, Analog Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conning Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Conning Inc. owns 451 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHG, SPHY, FTSI, IFF, AVY, CINF, NVR, PHM, RCL, VGT, VTRS, WHR,
- Added Positions: BAC, ADP, RTX, AVGO, LLY, PFE, AMAT, PG, LRCX, WMT, UNH, PEP, ABT, MA, VZ, V, INTU, NVDA, KMB, CL, MDLZ, QCOM, APD, CAH, UPS, LMT, MSFT, AAPL, HD, IJH, KO, GOOGL, ITW, VFC, MCD, HYG, BMY, VEA, PAYX, AMGN, BLK, VO, VOO, GILD, SCHW, IWR, BCE, BNS, BGR, BDJ, BGT, CSQ, UTF, IEFA, COP, EXG, BABA,
- Reduced Positions: HSY, MRK, T, TGT, ADI, SBUX, IVV, HPQ, JPM, PNC, INTC, VCLT, LQD, AMP, ETN, LYB, TRV, GOOG, CMI, NUE, IWM, GD, TXN, ALL, AMZN, CSCO, BKF, JNJ, PM, PFG, SPY, FB, BRK.B, IJR, IWF, TSLA, TMO, ABBV, ACN, ADBE, CVX, C, CMCSA, COST, DHR, DIS, DD, HON, LIN, LOW, MDT, NFLX, NEE, NKE, ORCL, PYPL, CRM, SDY, ABMD, ATVI, AMD, AES, AFL, A, AKAM, ALB, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, MO, AMCR, AEE, AAL, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, AWK, ABC, AME, APH, ANSS, ANTM, AON, APTV, ADM, ANET, ADSK, AZO, AVB, BKR, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BBY, BIIB, BA, BKNG, BXP, BSX, CDNS, COF, KMX, CCL, CARR, CTLT, CAT, CBRE, CDW, CNC, CERN, CHTR, CMG, CB, CHD, CI, CTAS, CFG, CTXS, CLX, CME, CMS, CTSH, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, CTVA, CCI, CSX, CVS, DHI, DRI, DE, DAL, DXCM, DLR, DFS, DG, DLTR, D, DOV, DOW, DTE, DUK, DRE, EMN, EBAY, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, ETR, EOG, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, ETSY, ES, EXC, EXPE, EXR, XOM, FAST, FDX, FIS, FITB, FRC, FE, FISV, FLT, F, FTNT, FTV, FCX, AJG, GRMN, GE, GIS, GM, GPC, GPN, GS, GWW, HAL, HIG, HCA, PEAK, HES, HPE, HLT, HOLX, HUM, HBAN, IDXX, INFO, ILMN, IR, ICE, IBM, IP, ISRG, IQV, IEMG, JCI, KSU, K, KEY, KEYS, KMI, KLAC, KHC, KR, LHX, LH, LVS, EL, LEN, MTB, MRO, MPC, MKTX, MAR, MMC, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MNST, MCO, MS, MSI, MSCI, NDAQ, NTAP, NEM, NSC, NTRS, NOC, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, ORLY, OTIS, PCAR, PH, PAYC, PSX, PXD, PPG, PPL, TROW, PGR, PLD, PRU, PSA, PEG, QRVO, DGX, O, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, SPGI, SBAC, SLB, SCHV, STX, SRE, NOW, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SJM, SO, LUV, SWN, SWK, STT, SYK, SIVB, SYF, SNPS, SYY, TTWO, TEL, TFX, TER, TJX, TMUS, TSCO, TT, TDG, TFC, TWTR, ULTA, URI, USB, VLO, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VRSK, VRTX, VIAC, VMC, WBA, WM, WAT, WEC, WFC, WELL, WST, WDC, WY, WMB, WLTW, XEL, XLNX, XYL, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZTS,
- Sold Out: TWM, JNK, FT5, EEM, ABB, KB, CLF, FMC, INCY, PKI, TIF, BR, VIA, APO, LUMN, NYMT,
These are the top 5 holdings of CONNING INC.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 222,998 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,096,938 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,453,179 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1129.52%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 414,837 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.55%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,526,270 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.54%
Conning Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $138.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 63,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)
Conning Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.06 and $26.51, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 188,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FTS International Inc (FTSI)
Conning Inc. initiated holding in FTS International Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 70,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Conning Inc. initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Conning Inc. initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83. The stock is now traded at around $200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Conning Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $379.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Conning Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 1129.52%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,453,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Conning Inc. added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 4233.23%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $194.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 276,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Conning Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 3042.02%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 661,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Conning Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 1700.75%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $455.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 103,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Conning Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 1962.73%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $187.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 241,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Conning Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 372.33%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $131.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 64,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM)
Conning Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000. The sale prices were between $13.38 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $15.8.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Conning Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.Sold Out: FTS International Inc (FT5)
Conning Inc. sold out a holding in FTS International Inc. The sale prices were between $13.2 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $16.64.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Conning Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: KB Financial Group Inc (KB)
Conning Inc. sold out a holding in KB Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.26 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $41.59.Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)
Conning Inc. sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.
