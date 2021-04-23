Parthenon Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Whole Earth Brands Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Sells The Shyft Group Inc, Intuit Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Parthenon Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Whole Earth Brands Inc, Tractor Supply Co, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells The Shyft Group Inc, Intuit Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parthenon Llc. As of 2021Q1, Parthenon Llc owns 116 stocks with a total value of $622 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, TSCO, IVE,

CRM, TSCO, IVE, Added Positions: PG, FREE, HD, BRK.A, ABBV, ABT, GOOG, XOM, IBM, VTI, RSSS, PFE, SJM, BSX, ZTS, LLY, DOW, DD, VOO,

PG, FREE, HD, BRK.A, ABBV, ABT, GOOG, XOM, IBM, VTI, RSSS, PFE, SJM, BSX, ZTS, LLY, DOW, DD, VOO, Reduced Positions: SHYF, INTU, XLK, BATRK, GOOGL, TPB, AOUT, KHC, VO, EFA, AHC, USB, VB, SPY, IWR, PM, VZ, AMZN, SMG, ORCL, KMB, GE, COST, CLAR, LOW, INTC, IIVI, AMGN,

SHYF, INTU, XLK, BATRK, GOOGL, TPB, AOUT, KHC, VO, EFA, AHC, USB, VB, SPY, IWR, PM, VZ, AMZN, SMG, ORCL, KMB, GE, COST, CLAR, LOW, INTC, IIVI, AMGN, Sold Out: IWP, FLOT, DLN, VBK,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 304,077 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 161,883 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 281,777 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 147,615 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 160,787 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $231.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $188.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $144.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parthenon Llc added to a holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 142,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parthenon Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.

Parthenon Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75.

Parthenon Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $105.55 and $115.24, with an estimated average price of $109.67.

Parthenon Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.