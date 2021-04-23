Terril Brothers, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vistra Corp, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Coherent Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Terril Brothers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vistra Corp, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Coherent Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, American Airlines Group Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Terril Brothers, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Terril Brothers, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VST, IVOL, CLF, DISCA, KRE, GIS, MSFT, FEN, NOK,

VST, IVOL, CLF, DISCA, KRE, GIS, MSFT, FEN, NOK, Added Positions: JPST, DD, VZ, ET, DOW, NGD,

JPST, DD, VZ, ET, DOW, NGD, Reduced Positions: GDX, COHR, NEM, BMY, C, TFC, BHC, DAL, MRK, ALLY, QCOM, NTR, PAGP, FAX, FLRN, PINS, MPC, SBUX, WRK, KYN, CEM, BAC, GER, CTVA, DIS, USB,

GDX, COHR, NEM, BMY, C, TFC, BHC, DAL, MRK, ALLY, QCOM, NTR, PAGP, FAX, FLRN, PINS, MPC, SBUX, WRK, KYN, CEM, BAC, GER, CTVA, DIS, USB, Sold Out: EEM, AAL, BACPL.PFD,

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 472,961 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21% Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 457,550 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 414,452 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 433,478 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03% Citigroup Inc (C) - 348,339 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 512,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 308,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 207,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 27,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $257.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 236.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 378,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 387.13%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $75.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 37,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.