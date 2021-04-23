>
PM CAPITAL Ltd Buys Wells Fargo, Teck Resources, Sells Mastercard Inc, Ares Management Corp, Visa Inc

April 23, 2021 | About: WFC +0% TECK +0% MA +0% ARES +0%

Investment company PM CAPITAL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Teck Resources, sells Mastercard Inc, Ares Management Corp, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PM CAPITAL Ltd. As of 2021Q1, PM CAPITAL Ltd owns 14 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PM CAPITAL Ltd
  1. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 2,463,736 shares, 16.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
  2. The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 570,735 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  3. Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 2,685,966 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,320,578 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.01%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,232,336 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.98%
Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

PM CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 65.98%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 1,232,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

PM CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 2,685,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

PM CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Ares Management Corp (ARES)

PM CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Ares Management Corp. The sale prices were between $44.54 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $50.32.



