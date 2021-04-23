PM CAPITAL Ltd Buys Wells Fargo, Teck Resources, Sells Mastercard Inc, Ares Management Corp, Visa Inc

Investment company PM CAPITAL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Teck Resources, sells Mastercard Inc, Ares Management Corp, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PM CAPITAL Ltd. As of 2021Q1, PM CAPITAL Ltd owns 14 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: WFC, TECK, WYNN, ORCL,

WFC, TECK, WYNN, ORCL, Reduced Positions: V, JPM, BAC, NTR, FCX,

V, JPM, BAC, NTR, FCX, Sold Out: MA, ARES,

For the details of PM CAPITAL Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pm+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 2,463,736 shares, 16.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 570,735 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 2,685,966 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,320,578 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.01% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,232,336 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.98%

PM CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 65.98%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 1,232,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PM CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 2,685,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PM CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

PM CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Ares Management Corp. The sale prices were between $44.54 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $50.32.