>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2811)  | Author's Website |

FPA Crescent Fund Cuts Jeffries Financial, Alphabet

Firm's largest sales of the 1st quarter

April 23, 2021 | About: AIG +1.64% GOOGL +1.95% DELL +1.11% BIDU +2.07% SBNY +0.91% XTER:PAH3 +1.07% JEF +1.93%

Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio)'s FPA Crescent Fund sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Jefferies Financial Group

The Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) position was trimmed by 48.68%, impacting the portfolio by -1.85%.

7d5a048e4010f9adcc5f4ea475eef716.png

The financial services company has a market cap of $7.81 billion and an enterprise value of $9.03 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.87% and return on assets of 2.36% are outperforming 93% of companies in the diversified financial services industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.89.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is the First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.62% of outstanding shares, followed by BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 4.87% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.80%.

Porsche Automobil

The fund exited its position in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (XTER:PAH3), impacting the portfolio by -1.44%.

14292c93cc47b54e7a4a9a48f2d25b74.png

Signature Bank

The fund reduced its position in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 71.2%, impacting the portfolio by -1.08%.

4aef5e6c9d7fcc47c7040746de4bb8d8.png

The commercial bank has a market cap of $13.88 billion and an enterprise value of $5.47 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.49% and return on assets of 0.88% are outperforming 57% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 3.14 is below the industry median of 1.74.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.75% of outstanding shares, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41%.

Baidu

The firm trimmed its position in Baidu Inc. (BIDU) by 47.54%. The trade had an impact of -0.96% on the portfolio.

a6d1a1aad9743e5c7da6f4f9577da6cb.png

The Chinese Internet search engine has a market cap of $72.01 billion and an enterprise value of $60.77 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.39% and return on assets of 7.34% are outperforming 67% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.96.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.79% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies firm with 2.52%, BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 1.16% and Dodge & Cox with 1.10%.

Dell Technologies

The firm curbed its Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) stake by 43.28%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.90%.

cd951bff12812e0b11fbb8cf36a17b95.png

The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion and an enterprise value of $117.72 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 667.63% and return on assets of 2.7% are outperforming 50% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.69.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 4.98% of outstanding shares, followed by Cohen with 0.36% and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

Alphabet

The firm reduced its Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) stake by 18.95%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.70%.

470ae1555997a7fc21d0c67a988f85fa.png

The Internet media giant has a market cap of $1.21 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.41 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.21% and return on assets of 13.92% are outperforming 76% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 5.11.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

American International Group

The firm trimmed its American International Group Inc. (AIG) stake by 14.88%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.59%.

27e8b72b4bc36497b98f6af0a8ae2d95.png

The insurance and financial services firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion and an enterprise value of $76.09 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -9.38% and return on assets of -1.07% are underperforming 97% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.08.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 3.86% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.26% and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.03%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)