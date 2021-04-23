>
Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, April 29, 2021

April 23, 2021

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) ( GSHD), announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 results after the market close on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com for one year following the call.

About Goosehead

Goosehead ( GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of ten corporate sales offices and over 1,468 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

Investor Contact:

Dan Farrell
Goosehead Insurance – VP Capital Markets
Phone: (214) 838-5290
E-mail: [email protected]

