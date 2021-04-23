>
Installed Building Products to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:IBP +1.12%


Installed Building Products, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation products, announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on May 7, 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to review the Company’s results.



Webcast:



The conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.installedbuildingproducts.com[/url]. To listen to a live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.



To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:



Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time:


Domestic: 1-877-407-0792


International: 1-201-689-8263



Conference Call Playback:



Domestic: 1-844-512-2921


International: 1-412-317-6671


Passcode: 13718791


The playback can be accessed through June 7, 2021



About Installed Building Products



Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 190 branch locations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005063/en/


