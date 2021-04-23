Revance to Present Data on DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection and Hyaluronic Acid Fillers at American Academy of Dermatology VMX Meeting 2021











Title: Visualizing the Elimination of Glabellar Lines Following Treatment with DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI)





Authors and Affiliations: Shannon Humphrey, Humphrey Cosmetic Dermatology, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sabrina Fabi, Cosmetic Laser Dermatology, San Diego, CA, USA, Derek Jones, Skin Care and Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills, CA, USA, Todd Gross, Yan Liu, Roman Rubio, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Newark, CA, USA

















Title: DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI)–treated Subjects Show Progressive Improvement in Static Glabellar Lines With Repeated Treatment





Authors and Affiliations: Richard Glogau, Department of Dermatology, University of California at San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA, Theda Kontis, Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, MD, USA, Yan Liu, Conor J Gallagher, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Newark, CA, USA

















Title: DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI) Demonstrates Consistent Efficacy, Duration, and Safety in Females Independent of Age: Subgroup Analysis from a Large, Phase 3 Program





Authors and Affiliations: Glynis Ablon, Ablon Skin Institute, Manhattan Beach, CA, Ava Shamban, Ava MD, Santa Monica & Beverly Hills, CA, Susan Weinkle, Susan H. Weinkle, MD, Bradenton, FL, Jessica Brown, Yan Liu, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Newark, CA

















Title: Evaluation of the Impact of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Filler Manufacturing Technologies on HA Chain Degradation





Authors and Affiliations: Jay Mashburn, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Newark, CA, Jimmy Faivre, François Bourdon, Teoxane, Geneva, Switzerland







Revance Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that it will present four ePoster abstracts at the virtual American Academy of Dermatology (AAD VMX) meeting, April 23-25, 2021, including new data from the SAKURA Phase 3 clinical program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, the company’s investigational, next-generation neuromodulator. The company will showcase new results on the elimination of glabellar lines following treatment with DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, made evident through a novel approach visualizing the entire distribution of glabellar line severity ratings in the depiction of efficacy.A second ePoster will highlight data from a subgroup analysis on the efficacy, duration and safety of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection among adult female subjects across multiple age cohorts from the SAKURA Phase 3 program, and a third ePoster will include results from an evaluation of the progressive effects on static/resting glabellar lines with the repeated treatment of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. A fourth ePoster will highlight results from a study evaluating the impact of hyaluronic acid (HA) filler manufacturing technologies on HA chain degradation.“We look forward to sharing new data from our SAKURA Phase 3 program with the aesthetic community at AAD VMX, as well as highlighting study results of our hyaluronic acid fillers manufacturing technology,” said Roman Rubio, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Revance. “These data continue to underscore the innovation that drives Revance’s aesthetics portfolio, including our investigational neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, and the RHA® Collection, which was launched in September 2020.”The abstracts are available online via the AAD VMX website at [url="]www.aad.org[/url]. Attendees can access all of the sessions on-demand through July 12, 2021.Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow's feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which includes integrated smart payment, subscription and loyalty digital services. Revance has also partnered with Viatris (formerly Mylan N.V.) to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. 