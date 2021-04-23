ITOCO Welcomes Mr. Hadelin Carlos Diericx Trouyet to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Hadelin Carlos Diericx Trouyet has joined the firm's Board of Directors.

Mr. Diericx is a results-driven, highly-accomplished, and focused serial entrepreneur with 25 years of experience. He brings strong leadership skills, dedication and discipline, with broad experience in business development. He charted growth paths for several successful startups & SMEs in Mexico, the United States andLatin America.

Mr. Diericx has represented multiple companies in various industry roadshow presentations, trade forums, and networking events focusing specifically to procure growth for the companies.

He is a founding member of Eco-plan Plc and was instrumental in establishing a Nopal Cactus Carbon Capture Program with 11,753 Nopal Farmers throughout 19 States in Mexico with 45,357 Hectares under management. The Nopal Cactus Carbon Credit Program was launched in cooperation with the President of the Subcommision of Nopal, Tuna and Maguey with the support of the Chamber of Deputes to support a Carbon Capture Program under the United Nations Land Use, Land-Use Change and Forestry (LULUCF) Program. The Nopal Cactus Carbon Credit Program was endorsed by Mr. Rafael Pacchiano Alman, the Secretary of Environment of Mexico and Mr. Jose Calzada Rovirosa, The Secretary of Agriculture of Mexico.

Mr. Diericx was also instrumental at presenting the Nopal Cactus Carbon Credit Program at the North American Carbon World Conference in San Francisco in cooperation with the Mr. Rodolfo Lacy the Undersecretary of Environment of Mexico.

Mr. Diericx was also instrumental at spearheading a Nopal Cactus Carbon Capture Program in Africa to implement the program in the Great Green Wall Project.

Mr. Diericx currently manages the US 10 Million Dollar portfolio of E Capital Mexico Venture Capital Fund LP, a venture capital organization with 10 early-stage investments in the Fintech and technology sectors, having established long-term and mutually beneficial strategic relationships with very promising companies.

He studied Industrial Engineering at the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City and is fully bilingual (English & Spanish).

About ITOCO Inc.:

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in developing, distributing, and producing Bio Tech related technologies and methodologies in a compliant environmentally friendly manner. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted specialty Bio Tech development, production and distribution company based in Toronto, Canada and Nevada USA. Itoco seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within this field to joint venture, research, and co-develop Bio Tech related products and technologies to the market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, potential, intends, plans, hopes, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

