ISW Holdings Announces Participation at the H. C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference on April 27

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. ( ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to announce that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference, which is being held virtually on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.



The company’s presentation may be accessed online starting at 7:00 am ET on April 27 using the link provided below. Presentations will be archived for 90 days. More than 30 corporate presentations and panels will be available live and on-demand on April 27, 2021, starting at 7:00 am ET.

Terry Williams, ISW Holdings CEO, addresses the industry and the Company’s plug-and-play resources for mining cryptocurrencies with its Proceso solution. Robert Colazzo, CEO of ISW’s partner, Bit5ive LLC, an official distributor licensee of Bitmain products in Latin America and the Caribbean, talks about the escalation of the ISW/Bit5ive project in Georgia. Alonzo Pierce, ISW Holdings President, discusses the uniqueness of the Company’s project as a comprehensive solution and a new model in the space at the intersection of mining, hosting, infrastructure, and design. And Arnaldo Detres, Director of Crypto Mining and Business Development at Bit5ive, addresses the overall climate as well as the Company’s upcoming presentation on its larger vision as the title sponsor of the Mining Disrupt Conference in Miami in July.

If interested, please listen to the Company’s presentation, or book a one-on-one conversation by registering for the conference at the following link: www.hcwevents.com/crypto.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings Inc, a Nevada based corporation, is a global holding company that owns and operates businesses in the Cryptocurrency mining and Telehealth and Home Health Care. Together with our partners, we seek to provides a structure that meets large scalability demands as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these demands through a variety of strategic innovative processes and relationships. These partnerships have been developed by incorporating a depth of experience and industry insight that leads us into leadership positions in the Cryptocurrency Mining and Cryptocurrency businesses and Telehealth, Home Healthcare industries.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

