Spacelabs Healthcare Awarded New Premier Agreement for Physiological Patient Monitoring and Non-Invasive Cardiology Products

Spacelabs Healthcare, a division of OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS), announced today that it has been awarded a three-year Premier agreement for physiological patient monitoring and non-invasive cardiology solutions.“We believe this agreement will bring significant value to the many thousands of hospitals and health systems served by Premier,” said Spacelabs President Shalabh Chandra. “As a US-based manufacturer, Spacelabs stands ready and able to receive and fill orders quickly to meet the needs of hospitals across the country.”OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or its subsidiary companies, visit [url="]www.osi-systems.com[/url]. News Filter: OSIS-GSpacelabs Healthcare ([url="]%3Ci%3Ewww.spacelabshealthcare.com%3C%2Fi%3E[/url]), a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is a provider of medical equipment and services, including solutions for patient monitoring and connectivity, non-invasive cardiology, and supplies and accessories selling to hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. The Company has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy, and distributors in more than 100 countries around the world

