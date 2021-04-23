Naturally Splendid Receives Additional Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods from Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the third shipping container of Natera Plant Based Foods has arrived from Australia.

In anticipation of demand from an expanding distribution network and eCommerce presence, additional purchase orders are being placed with our Australian manufacturer. These additional orders are being scheduled and will arrive in Vancouver in a timely manner to supply the growing demand.

Natera Plant Based Foods roster of products now include Plant Based Burgers, Breaded Cutlets (Schnitzel), Garlicky Chick-Un Kiev, Sweet Chili Chick-un Tenders, Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders, Chick-Un Nuggets, Chick-Un Patties, Crispy Fish-Un Fillets, GarlickyChick-Un Bites, and Cheesy Chick-Un Bites.

Research indicates the demand for plant-based foods will continue to increase rapidly over the next several years as consumers are increasingly looking for a variety of plant-based products to add to their dietary choices. There are multiple factors driving these dietary decisions including for environmental reasons, personal health, or simply to add some good-tasting variety into existing diets. The United States saw retail sales of plant-based food continuing its double-digit rise in 2020. Per a report by the Plant Based Foods Association and The Good Food Institute, retail sales of plant-based foods in the United States rose 27% in 2020, allowing the plant-based market value to reach $7 billion.

The Economist named 2019 the year of the vegan; however, veganism is one part of a much greater trend away from animal proteins. While vegetarianism also continues at a steady growth rate, it is the flexitarian - i.e. traditional meat eater who makes a conscious effort to reduce their meat intake - that is having a notable impact on the market. This has been further accelerated by COVID-19 and the disruption to the fresh meat industry.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "Our Natera offerings are about consumer inclusion, not exclusion. We believe that consumers should be applauded for taking steps to include more plant-based meals into their diet as they transition from their meat diets and our products are created to support those choices with a wide variety of tasty alternatives to meat. Every journey begins with a single step and we are proud to be able to provide products that help consumers take those steps to include more plant-based choices in their diets".

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

