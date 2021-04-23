Envestnet to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 6, 2021

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), today announced that the Company will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 5:00pm ET.The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.envestnet.com%2F[/url]. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors across more than 5,100 companies—including 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.For more information, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.envestnet.com%2F[/url], subscribe to our [url="]blog[/url], and follow us on Twitter ([url="]%40ENVintel[/url]) and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005073/en/