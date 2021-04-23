Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on May 6

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its first-quarter 2021 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, May 6.Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on May 6. The conference call will be webcast live at [url="]www.motorolasolutions.com%2Finvestors[/url].Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at [url="]www.motorolasolutions.com[/url].

