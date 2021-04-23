Adtalem Global Education Named One of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes











Recognized by Newsweek as one of [url="]America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies+2021[/url]







Recognized by Newsweek as one of [url="]America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies+2021[/url]



Ranked as a [url="]Top+Five+company+in+Illinois+for+Corporate+Board+Diversity+2021[/url]







Ranked as a [url="]Top+Five+company+in+Illinois+for+Corporate+Board+Diversity+2021[/url]



Named a [url="]Top+Employer+in+Higher+Education+2021+by+DiversityJobs.Com[/url]







Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, has been named one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes, a premier news outlet, and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider."We are incredibly honored for this distinction and recognition by Forbes and Statista for our ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion practices," said Lisa Wardell, chairman and CEO of Adtalem Global Education. “For several years, we’ve been highly intentional with our practices, programs and policies to ensure women and people of color are getting equitable access and experience to opportunities that can better position them for career growth. Our DE&I practices transcend all facets of our organization, strengthening our ability to better serve our students, members and employer partners, and make a greater social and economic impact within our global communities.”The list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity was compiled by independently surveying more than 50,000 employees at companies that employ at least 1,000 people within the U.S. Survey participants were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their own employer. To ensure the opinions of diverse groups were reflected, the recommendations of women, elders and ethnic minorities were weighted significantly higher than the recommendations from non-minority groups. Additionally, participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively regarding diversity.The Forbes ranking is just one of many recent recognitions that highlights Adtalem’s inclusion of women, people of color, people with disabilities, veterans, and members of the LGBTQ community in the workplace. Other recent recognitions include:The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students and members to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit [url="]adtalem.com[/url] and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005315/en/