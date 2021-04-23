Pioneer Natural Resources Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

today announced its first quarter 2021 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the first quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.





Internet: [url="]www.pxd.com+%0A[/url]

Select “Investors” then “Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.









Telephone: Dial (800) 353-6461 confirmation code 9438510 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.







A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through June 1, 2021. To register and access the replay, [url="]Click+Here[/url] and enter confirmation code 9438510.







Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at [url="]www.pxd.com[/url].





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005330/en/