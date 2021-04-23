Pioneer Natural Resources Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) (NYSE:NYSE:PXD) today announced its first quarter 2021 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the first quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.
Internet: [url="]www.pxd.com+%0A[/url]
Select “Investors” then “Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.
Telephone: Dial (800) 353-6461 confirmation code 9438510 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through June 1, 2021. To register and access the replay, [url="]Click+Here[/url] and enter confirmation code 9438510.
Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at [url="]www.pxd.com[/url].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005330/en/