Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) CEO Michael T Pykosz Sold $5.3 million of Shares

April 23, 2021 | About: OSH +0%

CEO of Oak Street Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael T Pykosz (insider trades) sold 90,000 shares of OSH on 04/22/2021 at an average price of $59.17 a share. The total sale was $5.3 million.

Oak Street Health Inc has a market cap of $14.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.730000 with and P/S ratio of 14.89.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Michael T Pykosz sold 90,000 shares of OSH stock on 04/22/2021 at the average price of $59.17. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of OSH stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $57.44. The price of the stock has increased by 3.99% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of OSH stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $61.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.52% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of OSH stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $54.78. The price of the stock has increased by 9.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of OSH, click here

.

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

