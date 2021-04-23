Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) CEO Michael T Pykosz Sold $5.3 million of Shares

CEO of Oak Street Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael T Pykosz (insider trades) sold 90,000 shares of OSH on 04/22/2021 at an average price of $59.17 a share. The total sale was $5.3 million.
Oak Street Health Inc has a market cap of $14.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.730000 with and P/S ratio of 14.89.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Michael T Pykosz sold 90,000 shares of OSH stock on 04/22/2021 at the average price of $59.17. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chief Medical Officer Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of OSH stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $57.44. The price of the stock has increased by 3.99% since.
- Chief Legal Officer Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of OSH stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $61.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.52% since.
- Chief Legal Officer Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of OSH stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $54.78. The price of the stock has increased by 9.04% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with OSH. Click here to check it out.
- OSH 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of OSH
- Peter Lynch Chart of OSH
For the complete insider trading history of OSH, click here.