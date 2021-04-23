Ingles Markets, Incorporated Announces Company-Wide Hiring Fair for May 11 - May 13, 2021

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) announces a company-wide, in-person hiring fair for all Retail Store & Distribution Center locations for Tuesday, May 11 through Thursday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In continuing support of our communities, we are hiring for over 4,000 openings across all stores and all departments. With flexible scheduling, growth opportunities, and a fun, team-oriented environment, we hope to appeal to those reentering the workforce or looking for a change in their career.
Interested candidates can RSVP on [url="]www.facebook.com%2Finglescareers[/url] or walk-ins are welcome. Candidates should bring a facial covering and two forms of identification. Leadership will be available for on-the-spot interviews at all locations.
[url="]Ingles+Markets%2C+Incorporated[/url] is a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. To learn more about Ingles Markets and our efforts to end hunger and aid in the education of children, visit [url="]ingles-markets.com[/url].
