Ingles Markets, Incorporated Announces Company-Wide Hiring Fair for May 11 - May 13, 2021

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) announces a company-wide, in-person hiring fair for all Retail Store & Distribution Center locations for Tuesday, May 11 through Thursday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.In continuing support of our communities, we are hiring for over 4,000 openings across all stores and all departments. With flexible scheduling, growth opportunities, and a fun, team-oriented environment, we hope to appeal to those reentering the workforce or looking for a change in their career.Interested candidates can RSVP on [url="]www.facebook.com%2Finglescareers[/url] or walk-ins are welcome. Candidates should bring a facial covering and two forms of identification. Leadership will be available for on-the-spot interviews at all locations.[url="]Ingles+Markets%2C+Incorporated[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005071/en/