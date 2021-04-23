WRAP Appoints Four New Independent Board Members

TEMPE, Ariz., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") ( WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced the appointment of four new independent members to its Board of Directors.



Jeff Kukowski has extensive operating experience selling products and services to law enforcement. He currently is CEO and a director of Cloudbolt Software, an enterprise cloud management leader. From June 2010 to December 2014, he was Chief Operating Officer of Axon Enterprise, Inc., formerly Taser International.

has extensive operating experience selling products and services to law enforcement. He currently is CEO and a director of Cloudbolt Software, an enterprise cloud management leader. From June 2010 to December 2014, he was Chief Operating Officer of Axon Enterprise, Inc., formerly Taser International. Kimberly Sentovich is a seasoned merchandising, operations, IT, and supply chain executive with 30 years of experience with multi-billion-dollar profit and loss responsibility. She held executive positions at Gymboree, Walmart, and Home Depot. Ms. Sentovich has served on the Board of Directors of One Stop Systems ( OSS) from 2019 to the present.

is a seasoned merchandising, operations, IT, and supply chain executive with 30 years of experience with multi-billion-dollar profit and loss responsibility. She held executive positions at Gymboree, Walmart, and Home Depot. Ms. Sentovich has served on the Board of Directors of One Stop Systems ( OSS) from 2019 to the present. Kevin Sherman is an experienced marketing executive and currently serves as the Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Revenue Officer of privately held Tractor Beverages, Inc., where he has served since 2018.

is an experienced marketing executive and currently serves as the Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Revenue Officer of privately held Tractor Beverages, Inc., where he has served since 2018. TJ Kennedy has extensive experience in the fields of technology, public safety, management, manufacturing, and communications. He has served as the Chief Executive Officer, President, and member of the Board of directors of Qumu, Inc. ( QUMU) since July 2020. He has prior experience as a Director of the Public Safety Network and as President of FirstNet – (First Responder Network Authority), an independent authority inside the US Government responsible for designing, building, and overseeing the nationwide public safety broadband network for first responders in the United States.

With the appointment of the new directors, the Company’s Board now consists of nine members, seven of which are considered independent directors. Independent director, Jeff Kukowski, was nominated by founding stockholder Elwood G. Norris and independent director Kimberly Sentovich was nominated by the Governance Committee of the Board, with both being nominated pursuant to the terms of the March 2021 Cooperation Agreement entered into between Mr. Norris and the Company’s Board of Directors. The Board further appointed Mr. Sherman and Mr. Kennedy as additional independent members of its Board. The additional members will stand for re-election at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“I am pleased to have additional talent join the WRAP team at this pivotal time in our growth,” said Scot Cohen, Chairman of the Board at WRAP. “The new members have a wide range of experience and demonstrated skills, and I look forward to the Board and our executive team benefiting from their counsel in the months and years to come as we expand our global business.”

About WRAP

WRAP Technologies ( WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device, WRAP's first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies worldwide, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company's virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP's headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

