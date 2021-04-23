>
Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:IVC +1.7%


Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) (“Invacare” or the “company”) announces that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021, after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The company will provide a live conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.



Investors and other interested parties may access the conference call and webcast in the following ways:





  • Those wishing to participate in the live call should dial 888-394-8218, or for international callers 786-789-4776, and enter Conference ID Code 2946784.




  • Those wishing to participate via webcast can register and access the call at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fctevents.webex.com%2Fctevents%2Fonstage%2Fg.php%3FMTID%3De548c01978e3d9562b119968f68aae878[/url]




  • A copy of the webcast slide deck will be posted to [url="]www.invacare.com%2Finvestorrelations[/url] prior to the webcast.




  • A recording of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or 719-457-0820 (international callers) and entering the Conference ID Code 2946784 and PIN 8398, through May 13, 2021.




  • An archive of the webcast presentation will be posted at [url="]www.invacare.com%2Finvestorrelations[/url] 24 hours after the call.




About Invacare Corporation



Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at [url="]www.invacare.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005334/en/


