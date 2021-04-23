Behr Paint Company Names UM Media Agency of Record

SANTA ANA, Calif. and NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Behr Paint and UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced that UM has been named media Agency of Record for Behr in the U.S. UM will lead all media strategy, planning, buying, and data and analytics duties for the Behr Paint DIY, Professional and KILZ brands.

"We are excited to work with UM, a dynamic agency with a proven track record in enhancing growth strategies," said Jodi Allen/Global Chief Marketing Officer, Behr Paint. "We look forward to collaborating and creating data-driven plans that forge new pathways for our brands to connect with both do-it-yourself and professional painters in new and exciting ways."

"We are so proud to partner with Behr, a proven leader and trusted brand in the hyper-competitive home improvement sector," said Lynn Lewis, US CEO, UM. "By combining a Futureproof approach, an unparalleled team dynamic and data-driven capabilities, we are excited to help drive Behr's growth today, and in the future."

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR products and BEHR PRO® services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

About UM

UM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, Fitbit, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/.

