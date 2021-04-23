Handy Announces Crib Assembly Partnership with Nestig

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Handy, a leader in on-demand home care and an operating business of Angi Inc., has announced a new partnership with Nestig , a company dedicated to making parents' lives easier with sustainable and safe cribs for the nursery. Nestig customers will be able to book a Handy professional for easy and reliable crib assembly in the comfort of their homes.

Through Handy.com , Nestig customers can schedule a Handy Pro for crib assembly at their convenience, with bookings available seven days a week from 7:00am-11:00pm ET. Prices begin at $99 for a two-hour job, and any scheduling updates can be made via the Handy booking confirmation email, app, or website.

"We believe that putting together a nursery should be a magical and inspiring experience," Sara Adam Slywka, co-founder & CMO at Nestig. "Our partnership with Handy brings us a step closer to that vision, ensuring our cribs are being conveniently and safely set up in the nursery."

"As if being a new parent wasn't hard enough, worrying about the assembly of a new crib creates added stress. We are excited to bring Handy's professional assembling services to help set up sustainable and safe cribs for families across America," said Daniel Philbin-Bowman, Head of New Partnerships and Growth at Handy.

In response to COVID-19, Handy has implemented the Handy Safety Standard to foster a safe environment to better serve the professionals and customers on the platform.

About Handy Founded in 2012, Handy is changing the way that people book and provide home services. From home cleaning to TV mounting, smart home setup to furniture assembly, customers turn to Handy for a seamless, fast and top-quality experience that provides them with access to the home services they need, wherever they are, whenever they want them. For professionals, the Handy platform makes it possible to maintain a flexible schedule with meaningful income opportunities. Handy is trusted by the world's top retail brands and is available nationwide. The company is based in New York City and is an operating business of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI). For more information visit https://www.handy.com/ .

About Nestig Nestig launched in 2020 with a mission to inspire parents' design visions and children's imaginations. Starting with their line of cribs, they have rethought what a crib could be both in terms of function and form. Nestig products are made with safety as the top priority- each of their cribs is JPMA certified, meeting all CPSC and ASTM safety standards. Each product is made with kindness, using sustainable materials by heritage manufacturers who treat their employees fairly. To learn more visit www.nestig.com

