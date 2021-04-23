Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 7, 2021

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 140 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – “sizzling.”

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUTH) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. A press release with first quarter 2021 financial results will be issued at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern Time that same day.The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-689-8470. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the password is 13718600. The replay will be available until Friday, May 14, 2021. The call will also be webcast live from the Company's website at [url="]www.rhgi.com[/url] under the Investor Relations section.

