>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 7, 2021

April 23, 2021 | About: NAS:RUTH -1.02%


Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUTH) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. A press release with first quarter 2021 financial results will be issued at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern Time that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-689-8470. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the password is 13718600. The replay will be available until Friday, May 14, 2021. The call will also be webcast live from the Company's website at [url="]www.rhgi.com[/url] under the Investor Relations section.



About Ruth’s Hospitality Group



Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 140 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – “sizzling.”



For information about our restaurants or to purchase gift cards, please visit [url="]www.RuthsChris.com[/url]. For more information about Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., please visit [url="]www.rhgi.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005356/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)