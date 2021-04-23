Pure Storage FlashBlade Named Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for High-Performance Object Storage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced that FlashBlade® was named a leader in the GigaOm Radar for High-Performance Object Storage, which analyzed the most effective object storage vendors across thirteen key criteria and evaluation metrics.

According to the report, today FlashBlade "is one of the most mature and solid solutions" in the storage space, helping enterprise customers of all sizes "meet their modern, unstructured storage requirements." The report identifies the strongest features of FlashBlade including "multi-protocol support, complete end-to-end control of the technology stack, a rich feature set, and an easy-to-use interface." Across criteria and evaluation metrics, FlashBlade was ranked by GigaOm as a "strong focus and perfect fit" in Security, Analytics, Kubernetes Support, Efficiency, Manageability, Ecosystem, and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This recognition comes as FlashBlade nears $1B in sales and is used by more than 25% of the Fortune 100.

"High-performance object storage is quickly gaining traction in the enterprise space. Pure's forward-looking position as an Outperformer and Innovator in the latest GigaOm Radar for High Performance Object Storage speaks to the balanced architecture, technical innovation and aggressive approach the company is taking to meet the needs of this growing market." -- Enrico Signoretti, Senior Data Storage Analyst, GigaOm

Today's report inclusion marks the fourth time that Pure has been in a leadership position in a GigaOm Radar Report for its market-leading storage solutions. In 2020 alone, Portworx® by Pure Storage was featured as a leader in the Gigaom Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection and the Gigaom Radar for Data Storage for Kubernetes. Additionally, Pure was featured as a leader in the GigaOm Radar for Enterprise General-Purpose Storage Systems.

"We're pleased that Pure solutions continue to rank highly in GigaOm's Radar analyses. The latest positioning of FlashBlade as a leader in object storage is further validation of our strategy to deliver the best Unified Fast FIle and Object platform and underscores the critical role that unstructured data and next-generation applications will play in the Modern Data Experience." -- Amy Fowler, VP, Strategy and Solutions, FlashBlade, Pure Storage

To learn more, read the full GigaOm Radar for High-Performance Object Storage report .

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays .

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-flashblade-named-leader-in-gigaom-radar-report-for-high-performance-object-storage-301275778.html

SOURCE Pure Storage