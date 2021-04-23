>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Flex Announces Date for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call

April 23, 2021 | About: NAS:FLEX +1.3%

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2021 financial results prior to market open on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-201-0168 with passcode Q4Flex. The live webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available on the Flex Investor Relations (IR) website located at investors.flex.com. An audio replay and transcript will also be available on the IR website after the call.

About Flex Ltd.

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Investors & Analysts
David Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
[email protected]

New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-fiscal-2021-earnings-call-301275594.html

SOURCE Flex


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)