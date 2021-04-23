Asetek - Employee Stock Option Grant

AALBORG, Denmark, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S' board of directors has on April 21 st, 2021 decided to grant options to key employees in the Company and its subsidiaries. The decision is made in accordance with the Company's remuneration policy.

A total of 216,300 options have been granted to purchase shares at a price of NOK 100.15 per share. The exercise price is established as the share price ("closing price") for the Company's share on the day of the day of grant and the day after, which was the day of publishing the Q1 2021 report. The options become exercisable gradually within a period of 3 years and the options will expire 5 years after the initial grant date.

The executive management group was granted 92,100 options in total. Other employees, in the Company's subsidiaries in Denmark, USA and China, were granted a total of 124,200 options.

Obligatory documents filed with the Danish FSA under the EU Market Abuse Regulations are attached to this release.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200

[email protected]

This information is considered inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Peter Dam Madsen, CFO at Asetek A/S, on April 23, 2021 at 15:05 CEST.

