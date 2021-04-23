>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Asetek - Employee Stock Option Grant

April 23, 2021 | About: OSTO:ASETEKO +0%

PR Newswire

AALBORG, Denmark, April 23, 2021

AALBORG, Denmark, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S' board of directors has on April 21 st, 2021 decided to grant options to key employees in the Company and its subsidiaries. The decision is made in accordance with the Company's remuneration policy.

A total of 216,300 options have been granted to purchase shares at a price of NOK 100.15 per share. The exercise price is established as the share price ("closing price") for the Company's share on the day of the day of grant and the day after, which was the day of publishing the Q1 2021 report. The options become exercisable gradually within a period of 3 years and the options will expire 5 years after the initial grant date.

The executive management group was granted 92,100 options in total. Other employees, in the Company's subsidiaries in Denmark, USA and China, were granted a total of 124,200 options.

Obligatory documents filed with the Danish FSA under the EU Market Abuse Regulations are attached to this release.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200
[email protected]

This information is considered inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Peter Dam Madsen, CFO at Asetek A/S, on April 23, 2021 at 15:05 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---employee-stock-option-grant,c3332494

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek---employee-stock-option-grant-301275947.html

SOURCE Asetek


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)