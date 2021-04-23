Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending April 11, 2021

PR Newswire
RESTON, Va., April 23, 2021
RESTON, Va., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending April 11, 2021.
"As expected, the men's NCAA basketball championship topped the charts for this week's broadcast rating and ranked second in stickiness. Spanish-language programming continued to garner significantly strong audience loyalty despite being lower on the ratings side, with Enamorándonos topping even the NCAA men's basketball championship in stickiness." said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore.
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending April 11, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
152
157
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
4/6/2021
2
144
1
CBS NCAA BSKBL CHAMPSHIPS1
CBS
4/5/2021
3
142
13
Blue Bloods
CBS
4/9/2021
4
142
102
La hija del embajador
UNIV
4/9/2021
5
141
82
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
UNIV
4/6/2021
6
140
7
Chicago Fire
NBC
4/7/2021
7
140
117
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
4/6/2021
8
137
5
FBI
CBS
4/6/2021
9
137
12
Chicago P.D.
NBC
4/7/2021
10
136
88
La Rosa de Guadalupe
UNIV
4/6/2021
11
135
80
Mira quién baila All Stars
UNIV
4/11/2021
12
135
3
NCIS
CBS
4/6/2021
13
132
11
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS
4/6/2021
14
132
150
CINE TELEMUNDO
TELMUN
4/11/2021
15
130
18
Magnum P.I.
CBS
4/9/2021
16
129
6
Chicago Med
NBC
4/7/2021
17
129
26
Grey's Anatomy
ABC
4/8/2021
18
128
10
The Voice
NBC
4/5/2021
19
128
94
Sal y pimienta
UNIV
4/11/2021
20
128
8
American Idol
ABC
4/11/2021
1.
Baylor Bears vs Gonzaga Bulldogs from Lucas Oil Stadium
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending April 11, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
149
119
Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead
HALLMM
4/11/2021
2
147
20
As Luck Would Have It
HALL
4/10/2021
3
144
26
90 Day Fiance
TLC
4/11/2021
4
144
22
When Calls the Heart
HALL
4/11/2021
5
142
28
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
4/6/2021
6
138
897
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
4/10/2021
7
136
146
Tyler Perry's The Oval
BET
4/6/2021
8
134
215
Married at First Sight
LIFE
4/7/2021
9
133
226
Beware of the Midwife
LIFE
4/11/2021
10
131
143
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BRAVO
4/7/2021
11
130
248
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC
4/11/2021
12
129
95
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
4/5/2021
13
129
133
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
4/11/2021
14
128
152
Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story
LIFE
4/10/2021
15
126
881
Fatal Attraction
TVONE
4/5/2021
16
126
175
Married to Medicine
BRAVO
4/11/2021
17
125
216
The First 48
A&E
4/8/2021
18
122
18
Home Town
HGTV
4/11/2021
19
122
366
Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design
HALLMM
4/10/2021
20
121
131
OutDaughtered
TLC
4/6/2021
[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

