Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending April 11, 2021

"As expected, the men's NCAA basketball championship topped the charts for this week's broadcast rating and ranked second in stickiness. Spanish-language programming continued to garner significantly strong audience loyalty despite being lower on the ratings side, with Enamorándonos topping even the NCAA men's basketball championship in stickiness." said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending April 11, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 152 157 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 4/6/2021 2 144 1 CBS NCAA BSKBL CHAMPSHIPS1 CBS 4/5/2021 3 142 13 Blue Bloods CBS 4/9/2021 4 142 102 La hija del embajador UNIV 4/9/2021 5 141 82 ¿Te acuerdas de mí? UNIV 4/6/2021 6 140 7 Chicago Fire NBC 4/7/2021 7 140 117 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 4/6/2021 8 137 5 FBI CBS 4/6/2021 9 137 12 Chicago P.D. NBC 4/7/2021 10 136 88 La Rosa de Guadalupe UNIV 4/6/2021 11 135 80 Mira quién baila All Stars UNIV 4/11/2021 12 135 3 NCIS CBS 4/6/2021 13 132 11 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 4/6/2021 14 132 150 CINE TELEMUNDO TELMUN 4/11/2021 15 130 18 Magnum P.I. CBS 4/9/2021 16 129 6 Chicago Med NBC 4/7/2021 17 129 26 Grey's Anatomy ABC 4/8/2021 18 128 10 The Voice NBC 4/5/2021 19 128 94 Sal y pimienta UNIV 4/11/2021 20 128 8 American Idol ABC 4/11/2021



1. Baylor Bears vs Gonzaga Bulldogs from Lucas Oil Stadium

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]







TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending April 11, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 149 119 Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead HALLMM 4/11/2021 2 147 20 As Luck Would Have It HALL 4/10/2021 3 144 26 90 Day Fiance TLC 4/11/2021 4 144 22 When Calls the Heart HALL 4/11/2021 5 142 28 The Curse of Oak Island HST 4/6/2021 6 138 897 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 4/10/2021 7 136 146 Tyler Perry's The Oval BET 4/6/2021 8 134 215 Married at First Sight LIFE 4/7/2021 9 133 226 Beware of the Midwife LIFE 4/11/2021 10 131 143 The Real Housewives of New Jersey BRAVO 4/7/2021 11 130 248 Fear the Walking Dead AMC 4/11/2021 12 129 95 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 4/5/2021 13 129 133 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 4/11/2021 14 128 152 Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story LIFE 4/10/2021 15 126 881 Fatal Attraction TVONE 4/5/2021 16 126 175 Married to Medicine BRAVO 4/11/2021 17 125 216 The First 48 A&E 4/8/2021 18 122 18 Home Town HGTV 4/11/2021 19 122 366 Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design HALLMM 4/10/2021 20 121 131 OutDaughtered TLC 4/6/2021

[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

