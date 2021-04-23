Welch Group, LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, AT&T Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Welch Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, AT&T Inc, Chevron Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Vulcan Materials Co, sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Welch Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Welch Group, LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GGG, WELL, MCF, IHI, NKE, HON, ZBH, IEX, STT, CR, C, XYL, VTV, VIACA, VUG, TXT, SYY, WTS, SJM, RHP, WFC, WHR, NDAQ, MLI, KHC, EEM, IEFA, AJRD, GSY, HY, ADM, ARKK, COF, CNHI, CVS, CSX, STZ, COP, AMD, VIG, DAN, DAL, GD, HRI, ADBE, IWM,

VGT, XLE, SFBS, IVV, MSFT, AJG, EMR, AAPL, XLK, ABBV, ROST, USB, NEE, PAYX, XLI, AXP, RBNC, SPY, ALB, PPG, SCHG, MLM, FISV, NLY, VYM, Sold Out: VDE, XLC, TIF, AGG, KMI,

Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 1,485,879 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 218,918 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 148,680 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 362,709 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 538,518 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $5.24, with an estimated average price of $3.85. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 266,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $359.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $224.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $129.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 52.62%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 638,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 43.44%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,154,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 36.34%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 366,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 254,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 69.42%. The purchase prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19. The stock is now traded at around $176.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 88.04%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $205.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Welch Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.93%. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $382.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Welch Group, LLC still held 626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 96.36%. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Welch Group, LLC still held 5,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.29%. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Welch Group, LLC still held 8,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 75.61%. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Welch Group, LLC still held 2,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 66.21%. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Welch Group, LLC still held 2,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Welch Group, LLC reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 52.96%. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $56.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Welch Group, LLC still held 9,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.