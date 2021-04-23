Acorns Advisers, LLC Buys PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan

Investment company Acorns Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acorns Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Acorns Advisers, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: VOO, IXUS, AGG, ISTB, IJH, IJR, BIL, GBIL, JPST, SHV, CORP, LQD,

VOO, IXUS, AGG, ISTB, IJH, IJR, BIL, GBIL, JPST, SHV, CORP, LQD, Reduced Positions: SHY, VEA, VNQ, VWO,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 5,303,650 shares, 44.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.88% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 14,291,463 shares, 23.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.57% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 4,894,939 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.26% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,185,238 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 4,685,115 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.49%

Acorns Advisers, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $116.24, with an estimated average price of $113.5. The stock is now traded at around $112.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-03-31.